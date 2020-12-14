Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has vowed not to name his team at pre-match press conferences again following the reaction towards him naming his West Ham line-up two days prior.

The Argentine tactician grabbed headlines when he announced his starting eleven to face West Ham during the pre-match press conference two days before the game.

Leeds went on to lose the game 2-, but Bielsa insists that him naming the line-up to face the Hammers in the front of the media was instinctive.

However, the Whites head coach believes knowing the starting eleven two days prior to the game does not give the opposition a significant advantage.

Bielsa insisted that he did nothing wrong by naming the line-up but vowed that he will not provide team news ahead of games from now to avoid any issues.

“Nothing about it was incorrect“, Bielsa told a press conference.

“It would be incorrect if we thought that knowing the eleven of the opponent gives you an important advantage.

“For me it doesn’t give you an important advantage.

“From now on to avoid any backlash I will not continue to give answers on the players who can or cannot play at the weekend.

“Imagine that the manager of West Ham says I anticipated the team.

“For me to name the team ahead of time is something I shouldn’t do.

“Anyhow, the formation, the eleven I gave last week without knowingly giving it because they asked me about a certain position in particular and I spontaneously gave the eleven with the player playing in that position.“

With Bielsa refusing to provide team news ahead of Leeds’ game against Newcastle, it remains to be seen who will line up for the Whites on Wednesday.