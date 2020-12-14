Bundesliga side Union Berlin will have the decisive say over whether Loris Karius returns to Liverpool in January as there is no option for the Reds to cut short his loan.

The shot-stopper was shipped off on a season-long loan spell to Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin in September after being deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

However, Karius’ loan move has not gone to plan so far this season, with Union Berlin boss Urs Fischer continuing to trust Andreas Luthe between the sticks ahead of the 27-year-old.

Liverpool have been keeping an eye on Karius’ situation at the Stadion An der Alten Foersterei, with the shot-stopper struggling to clock up any game time.

It has been claimed that due to Karius’ bench warming, Liverpool could try to end his time at Union Berlin next month.

However, according to German outlet Fussball News, Karius’ future lies in Union Berlin’s hands as there in no option for Liverpool to terminate the German’s loan deal in his contract.

The Reds loanee will have to see his loan spell through or the Merseyside giants would have to sit at the table with Union Berlin to find a solution for Karius’ immediate future.

Union Berlin have enjoyed a good start to the Bundesliga season and sit in sixth spot, having conceded just 15 goals, a total which is two goals fewer than Bayern Munich have let in.