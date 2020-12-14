Manchester United have cooled their interest in Dayot Upamecano, with the RB Leipzig centre-back tipped to be leaning towards a move to Bayern Munich, according to The Athletic.

Upamecano remained on the books at RB Leipzig beyond the last transfer window despite being the target of increased transfer speculation over the summer.

The Frenchman has a £38m release clause in his RB Leipzig contract which will come to effect at the end of the current season and the 22-year-old is claimed to be keen on leaving his current club.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United along with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are claimed to be potential suitors of the centre-back.

However, the Red Devils have cooled their interest in Upamecano and will not be probing a deal to lure him away from the Red Bull Arena.

Despite central defence being an area Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on bolstering, Upamecano is not among the primary targets as the Manchester outfit are looking for alternative options.

With Manchester United now not among the clubs chasing for the defender’s signature, Bayern Munich are in pole position as it is claimed Upamecano is leaning towards them.

It remains to be seen whether Upamecano will still find himself playing the Premier League as Liverpool are claimed to be plotting a swoop for the centre-back when the January transfer window swings open in just two weeks’ time.