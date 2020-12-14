Wolfsberger coach Ferdinand Feldhofer has admitted that his side will be underdogs against Tottenham Hotspur in the last 32 of the Europa League, but is getting to work on a plan to upset the odds against a team he feels may underestimate his men.

Tottenham have drawn Austrian top flight outfit Wolfsberger in the Europa League round of 32, which is scheduled to take place in February.

Reacting to the tie, Wolfsberger coach Feldhofer has admitted that his side will be the clear underdogs going into the games, but pointed out that nothing is decided until the matches are played.

The 41-year-old also vowed that Wolfsberger will formulate a game plan that they believe could help them cause an upset and beat Tottenham.

“We are clearly underdogs, but these games have to be played first“, Feldhofer was quoted as saying by Austrian daily Salzburger Nachrichten.

“We will make a plan that we believe could lead to success.“

The Austrian tactician went on to label the Europa League tie against Tottenham a dream draw and the greatest challenge for his side.

“It’s a dream game and we really deserve these games“, he explained.

“It’s pretty much the greatest challenge you can have.“

Feldhofer also suggested that Tottenham could take Wolfberger lightly.

“Maybe they don’t take us so seriously“, the former defender said.

The first legs of the Europa League round of 32 fixtures are scheduled to take place on 18th February, with the second legs set to take place on 25th February.