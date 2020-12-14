Hertha Berlin sporting director Michael Preetz is remaining optimistic over snapping up Arsenal loan star Matteo Guendouzi when the current campaign ends, but admitted that he cannot say anything for sure until next summer.

Guendouzi, who currently plies his trade at Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin on loan from Arsenal, has earned plaudits for the way he has taken to life in Germany since leaving England.

The midfielder has started Hertha Berlin’s last five league games in a row and scored a goal from the edge of the penalty area against Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend, earning his team a 1-1 draw.

Preetz is impressed with the way Guendouzi has found his groove after being frozen out of Mikel Arteta’s squad at Arsenal last season, and the Hertha Berlin official is optimistic about snapping up the player on a permanent basis next summer.

The German admitted that he cannot say anything regarding Guendouzi’s future at the club until next summer, but feels his team are not in the worst of situation as Arsenal need to either extend the 21-year-old’s contract or sell him when the current campaign helps, as his stint in north London will end in the summer of 2022.

When asked about the possibility of making Guendouzi’s move permanent next summer, Preetz told German daily Bild: “He helps us a lot, he is a very exciting player.

“We cannot say anything else for sure until the summer.

“The current situation is not the worst.

“His contract with Arsenal will then only run for one year more.

“There are only two options – either the English extend his contract or sell him.”

It remains to be seen whether Guendouzi still has a role to play under Arteta’s next season or find himself permanently leaving the north London giants.