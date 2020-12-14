Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott has hailed all at Blackburn Rovers, where he is on loan, for giving him the joy to go and play his football.

The 17-year-old moved to Championship club Blackburn from Liverpool on a season-long loan in the last transfer window in search of first team experience.

Three months into his time with Blackburn, Elliott has established himself as one of the first names on Tony Mowbray’s team-sheet, scoring three goals and providing four assists for his team-mates.

Reflecting on his loan stint so far, the Liverpool winger has revealed that he is delighted with how things are going for him at the Lancashire-based club.

Elliott also explained that Blackburn are giving him joy that is driving him forward and motivating him to perform better and contribute to the team.

“I am happy with the way it’s going and to be around this team and the coaching staff as well, it is a big help for me”, Elliott told iFollow Rovers.

“I think everyone gives me this sort of joy, to go and play football really, just to go and show people what I can do, help the team out in every way.

“And yes, I’m really enjoying it.”

Having made a good impression at Blackburn quickly after his arrival, Elliott will now be looking to help the club achieve their goals, as he clocks up further valuable first team experience.