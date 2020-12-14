Rangers youngster Calvin Bassey has revealed that Gers centre-backs Leon Balogun and Filip Helander being vocal makes the game easier for him.

Having moved to Ibrox from Leicester City in the summer, Bassey is now firmly part of Steven Gerrard’s senior Rangers squad.

The 20-year-old has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Gers this term and has found himself playing alongside left-sided centre-backs Balogun and Helander on those occasions.

Lifting the lid on the support provided by Balogun and Helander, Bassey has explained that the two defenders make the game easier for him.

Bassey stressed how vocal Balogun and Helander are in defence and insisted that they keep him switched on in matches, before hailing the two as brilliant internationals.

“They are so helpful, they are so vocal, so loud”, Bassey told Rangers TV.

“As I said, that also keeps me switched on when I just hear my name constantly getting said or where to be.

“They just sort of make the game easier for me because I know what is around me.

“They’re both brilliant internationals as well and great players, so yes, it is good.”

Bassey is primarily seen as cover for first-choice left-back Borna Barisic, but has impressed whenever called upon and the youngster will be hoping to continue doing so for Rangers.