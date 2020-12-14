Udinese are still holding out for a transfer fee of €35m for Rodrigo de Paul, who was heavily chased by Leeds United in the last transfer window.

De Paul was wanted by Leeds throughout the last transfer window, but the Whites were unable to water down Udinese’s asking price and instead launched a swoop for Michael Cuisance.

Despite agreeing a deal for Cuisance with Bayern Munich, Leeds pulled out of the transfer due to an issue with the player’s medical and ended the window without signing a midfielder.

They could look to again try to sign a midfielder in the January window, but if Leeds look at De Paul again then they may have similar issues.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Udinese are ready to stick to their asking price of €35m for the 26-year-old’s signature in January.

De Paul also has interest from Antonio Conte’s Inter, but the Nerazzurri are not in a position to meet Udinese’s asking price.

Inter were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage and need to offload players first before bringing in new faces.

Despite the increasing transfer speculation around his future, De Paul has remained a fixture in the Udinese squad, playing every minute of their top flight campaign so far this season.