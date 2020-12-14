Ex-Southampton skipper Dean Hammond believes that the Saints have better attackers than Arsenal and expects the Gunners to treat the visitors to the Emirates on Wednesday night like a top four side.

Hasenhuttl’s side will be looking to build on their wins against Brighton and Sheffield United when they visit a misfiring Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners sit 15th in the table, having lost three games on the bounce, and Southampton have a chance to add to their woes.

Hammond is of the view that the Saints’ attackers are currently better than the Gunners’ and is confident that his former employers can come away with a win.

He also believes Arsenal will respect Southampton and treat them as if they are a top four side by possibly sitting deep on Wednesday night.

“I think it certainly is [a chance for Southampton to pile more pressure on to Arsenal], I think the pressure is on Arsenal, especially if Arsenal play at home to beat Southampton“, Hammond said on Southampton’s The Final Whistle podcast.

“I think if I was a Southampton player or the Southampton manager, I’d want to go toe to toe with Arsenal.

“I’d want to go ‘okay, well, if you score two, we’ll score three, I think we’re better than you, we can score more goals than you, we have the better attacking players’.

“I really believe that.

“Southampton have much better attacking players than Arsenal do in current form, so that is how I’d approach the game.

“I really think that Arsenal will respect Southampton, they may sit deep and approach it as if they’re playing one of the top four so-called teams in the division because Southampton are very, very dangerous, very confident and playing with a lot of belief.

“So, if I was a player, I’d want the manager to say to me ‘okay, we’re going to take Arsenal on today, I know we’re playing at the Emirates, we’re playing Arsenal, who are a so-called big team with a big name, but I think we’re better than them in this current moment’.

“So, an exciting game and one that Southampton have got nothing to lose, go there and maybe get a point but I think they can definitely get the three points.“

Southampton currently sit fourth in the table with 23 points, having won seven and drawn two of their 12 games so far.