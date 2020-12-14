Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has stressed the need for the Whites to give Newcastle United the respect he feels they deserve on Wednesday.

Having lost their last two games, Leeds will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Steve Bruce’s Newcastle at Elland Road on Wednesday night in the Premier League.

Ex-Whites midfielder Prutton feels the midweek game is a huge one for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but has urged them to give the visitors the respect he thinks they deserve.

Explaining his advice, Prutton recalled how there were certain expectations before Leeds’ trip to Crystal Palace in November, but then they went on to suffer a heavy 4-1 defeat.

While the former Leeds man does not think they should be overly worried about Newcastle, he feels the Magpies must be treated with respect, especially after they beat West Brom at the weekend despite their difficult circumstances.

“Wednesday’s clash against Newcastle United is next and that is a huge game, as is every single game that they will come up against“, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“We have seen Leeds against sides such as the likes of Crystal Palace where you are thinking it will be a certain thing and then they get well turned over in that game.

“There’s a fine line between being cautious about the opposition and overly worried about them.

“I don’t think they can be overly worried about Newcastle but they have got to make sure they enter each and every game with the respect that these opponents deserve.

“You can look at what Steve Bruce is doing with Newcastle and facing difficult circumstances at the weekend but coming through it with a 2-1 win against West Brom.

“They are another team which has got huge aspirations of being a big big Premier League football club but would also look at being safe as soon as possible as being that first port of call.“

Newcastle will be coming to Elland Road looking to build on their two-game winning run and further add to Leeds’ woes at home, where they have not won since September.