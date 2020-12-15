Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Manchester United and Arsenal want Dayot Upamecano and the defender would prefer to move to the Premier League next summer.

Upamecano is rated as one of the top young centre-backs in world football and is expected to be on the move from RB Leipzig next summer.

Bayern Munich have been tipped to sign the centre-back and there were claims that the player would also prefer to move to the German champions.

A Premier League move though could be possible as former Bundesliga striker Fjortoft has claimed Arsenal and Manchester United are making moves for Upamecano.

Fjortoft insists that contrary to suggestions the defender wants to go to Bayern Munich, he instead prefers the Premier League.

Fjortoft took to Twitter and wrote: “Re: Upamecano. The RB Leipzig player prefers the Premier League.

“No deal in the next transfer window.

“Next summer the ball will start rolling for the defender.

“Both Manchester United and Arsenal in for him.”

A £38m release clause will come into effect in Upamecano’s contract with RB Leipzig at the end of the season.