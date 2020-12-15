Fixture: Wolves vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Chelsea have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Wolves at Molineux.

Frank Lampard’s men head into the fixture sitting in fifth spot in the league standings, but are just three points from leaders Tottenham Hotspur, with a win this evening pulling them level with Jose Mourinho’s men and potentially putting them top of the pile.

Chelsea lost 1-0 away at Everton at the weekend and have now gone two games without winning, while they face a Wolves outfit coming off back to back league losses.

Lampard is without Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea select Edouard Mendy between the sticks, while Lampard picks full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell. Kurt Zouma slots into central defence with Thiago Silva.

Further up the pitch Chelsea have N’Golo Kante in midfield, while Mason Mount also plays. Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner will support Olivier Giroud.

If Lampard needs to make changes he has options on the bench, including Billy Gilmour and Tammy Abraham.

Chelsea Team vs Wolves

Mendy, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic, Giroud, Werner

Substitutes: Kepa, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Gilmour, Abraham