Former Liverpool defender Andrea Dossena has claimed that the Reds can win both the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

The Premier League champions are dealing with a severe injury crisis and have key centre-backs Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk out for potentially the entire season.

But the Reds have managed to keep pace in the Premier League and are level on points with league leaders Tottenham Hotspur in the league table at the moment.

They have been handed a tough draw in the form of RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16, but Dossena is confident that the Reds will go through as they are one of the best teams in Europe.

The former Reds star also stressed that the Merseyside giants do have a great chance of winning both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Dossena told Inside Futbol: “Together with Bayern, Liverpool are the best team in the Champions League.

“I think they will go through [against RB Leipzig] and that they can win both the Premier League and the Champions League.”

Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid last season, but avoided the Spaniards in the last 16 draw on Monday.