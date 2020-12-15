Former Liverpool defender Andrea Dossena has backed Manchester City to get back to form and be part of the Premier League title race this season.

Dossena is looking forward to the top of the table clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday night.

He believes it will be a clash of two quality teams who are playing well; especially Tottenham who have emerged as title contenders this season.

However, he also believes Manchester City will also return to their best and be part of the Premier League title race against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool later in the campaign.

He expects two to three teams to fight for the title every year in the Premier League due to the league’s competitive balance.

Dossena exclusively told Inside Futbol when asked about the Liverpool and Tottenham clash: “They are two fantastic teams, they are playing very well and especially Spurs.

“But I will say City can return to the title fight.

“The Premier League is a championship where there are always two to three clubs who can win.

“There is a great balance, everything is always open.”

Dossena insists that he loved playing in England during his time at Liverpool and feels the atmosphere is much more relaxed compared to the pressure players feel in Italy.

He said: “It was a beautiful period of my life.

“In the United Kingdom, football is lived differently than in Italy: there is respect, joy and it is important for a player to do his job without the unhealthy pressure that exists in our league.”

Dossena played for Liverpool, Sunderland and Leyton Orient in England.