Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen feels Jose Mourinho showed a lot of faith and played him a lot for Spurs despite him struggling to deliver at the time.

Belgium international Vertonghen brought his eight-year association with Tottenham to an end in the summer, joining Portuguese top flight side Benfica.

The defender found playing time hard to come by in the second half of last season, but has revealed that had nothing to do with Spurs boss Mourinho.

Looking back at his final campaign at the north London club, Vertonghen admitted that he was not able to perform at the level that was expected of him.

Reflecting on his relationship with Mourinho, Vertonghen went on to explain that he felt the Tottenham head coach showed faith in him and even played him a lot, considering how he was struggling to contribute at the time.

“I didn’t play much under him, but I really felt that he had a lot of faith in me and that he was counting on me“, Vertonghen told Belgian outlet Sporza.

“I still hear from him now and then and the fact that I was sitting on the bench had nothing to do with him.

“I was in a period when I couldn’t deliver what I was supposed to give.

“I thought he actually picked me a lot for what I showed.“

Vertonghen also lifted the lid on playing for Mourinho, who he revealed could give a player a dressing down and then quickly forget it.

“Have you seen the Tottenham documentary ‘All or nothing’?“, the Belgian said.

“People mind those conflicts, but that’s not two per cent of what it actually is.

“It’s so extreme, what happens with him.

“He can scold you full throttle and put his arm around you ten minutes later and then that is forgotten.“

While Vertonghen is no longer at Tottenham, Mourinho has led the side to the top of the Premier League table and made them title contenders this season.