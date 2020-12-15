Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has played down Liverpool’s injury woes, suggesting that Virgil van Dijk is the only key player out for the Reds.

The north London outfit will look to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table intact when they visit second-placed Liverpool on Wednesday.

While the Reds boast a good home record, Jurgen Klopp’s squad is marred with injuries to the likes of Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota.

However, Tottenham head coach Mourinho has played down Liverpool’s injury concerns ahead of Wednesday’s top of the table clash, insisting that Van Dijk is the only big miss for the hosts.

“Give me Liverpool’s list of injuries“, Mourinho told a press conference.

“Compared to what is the best Liverpool team… Liverpool have a big injury. Which is Van Dijk.“

Mourinho also pointed out the current Liverpool side are a product of years of coaching under Klopp, while Tottenham have only spent over a year under him.

“Liverpool are the result of – if I’m not wrong – 1,894 days of work with Jurgen“, Mourinho said.

“If I’m wrong, I’m wrong by a few days.

“We’re the result of work of 390 days but these 390 days are fake.“

Both teams go into Wednesday’s game on the back of a draw and will be eager to return to winnings ways, while also fighting for a place at the top of the league table.