Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that he is unsure whether Joel Matip will be fit for his side’s big Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Matip left Craven Cottage with a back injury in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Fulham and further compounded the Reds’ injury woes.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez expected to miss the season, Matip is the only senior defender left in the squad and he is now a doubt for one of the biggest games of the season on Wednesday night.

Liverpool will host table-toppers Tottenham at Anfield on Wednesday night and Klopp admitted that he is not sure whether Matip will be fit enough to be part of his squad for the clash.

The Liverpool boss said in a press conference: “Only two days ago he left with a back spasm.

“We will see.

“Today is another session and then we will see.”

With Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son in pristine form, Klopp will have a job on his hands to set up a Liverpool defence against the Tottenham forwards, who have been clinical in front of goal this season.