Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has hailed Leeds United as the best team in the Premier League physically and insists that the Magpies need to be ready for the challenge on Wednesday.

Leeds will be looking to bounce back from their two-game losing streak when they host Newcastle at Elland Road in the league on Wednesday night.

The Magpies, on the other hand, marked their return to action following a two-week break with a win over West Brom and will be keen to build on it.

However, Newcastle boss Bruce is aware that the Whites will not make the task easy for his team, pointing out how the hosts ran over teams in the Championship before their promotion.

Bruce hailed Leeds as the best side in the league physically and lauded Marcelo Bielsa as a top manager before stressing the need for his side to be wary of the threats posed by the Whites.

“Physically as a team, Leeds are number one in the Premier League“, Bruce told a press conference.

“They can run big distances quickly. Bielsa is a top-class coach.

“They blew teams away in the Championship and we have to be ready for that challenge physically, then hopefully we’ll have quality at the top end.“

The Newcastle boss also backed Leeds to handle the Premier League over the season.

“We’ve all been impressed with Leeds and now Fulham look a different outfit to a few weeks ago.

“I’m convinced Leeds will make a good fist of it this season.”

Bruce will be hopeful of leading Newcastle to their third league win in a row on Wednesday despite the challenges posed by Leeds.