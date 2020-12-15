Liverpool legend John Aldridge thinks Jurgen Klopp has run out of luck this season and has insisted that the Reds need to sign a defender as soon as the transfer window opens.

The Anfield outfit currently sit level on points with table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur, having won seven and drawn four of their 12 league games so far this term.

Liverpool have also qualified for the Champions League round of 16 as their group winners, but they continue to face challenges, with injuries piling up.

Diogo Jota and Konstantinos Tsimikas joined the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the Reds’ treatment table and Liverpool great Aldridge thinks luck has deserted Klopp.

Aldridge pointed out how the Reds were fortunate to avoid injuries to key players in their title-winning campaign last year before stressing the need for the club to sign a new defender as soon as the January transfer window opens.

“I’ve said for some time now that Liverpool need to be bold in the transfer market and get a defender in place for January 1, with the ongoing fitness issue affecting Joel Matip adding to that need”, Aldridge wrote in his Sunday World column.

“It’s not easy to sign players in the mid-season transfer window, but Liverpool need to find the funds to back Klopp because the luck has turned against him this season.

“Liverpool avoided long-term injuries to their key players as they ran away with the title last season, but the luck has deserted them in recent months and it means Klopp does not have the players he needs to rotate over the Christmas period.”

While many have called for Liverpool to land a new centre-back in January, there have been suggestions that the Reds will not look to do so, although the club’s stance could change between now and the end of the window.