Mesut Ozil’s agent has claimed that his client was not informed by Arsenal that he would not be part of their squad towards the end of the last transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has made Ozil an outcast at Arsenal this season and his name is missing from both the Premier League and the Europa League squads.

The highest-paid player in the Arsenal squad has been working to stay sharp in training and is rapidly approaching the end of his contract.

Erkut Sogut, the player’s agent, stressed that apart from the fact the Ozil is being heavily remunerated despite not kicking a ball for Arsenal, it is a shame that he is not playing as he is still an immensely talented footballer.

He claimed that during his meeting with Arsenal in the summer the club did not inform him that Ozil would not be part of the squad and conceded that his exclusion deeply hurt the player.

Sogut told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “It is a shame that Mesut is not playing.

“Of course, everyone focuses on his salary and I also understand why. However, from a personal perspective, I say it’s a waste considering his talent and creativity.

“I spoke to him and Arsenal a few days before the summer transfer window and I told them about Mesut’s feelings, his desire to stay and how much he loved the club.

“And they never told me that they would not put him in the squad.

“Exactly, they didn’t tell me and it was a surprise to all of us, something that really hit him hard.”

Ozil has a little over six months left on his contract and will be able to discuss a deal with clubs from January onwards.