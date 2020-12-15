Leeds United defender Luke Ayling is of the view that his team can take insight from their loss against West Ham United into their upcoming clash encounter with Newcastle United, which he expects to be tricky.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team will be looking to bounce back from consecutive top flight losses on Wednesday when they host the Magpies at Elland Road.

Newcastle come into the game looking for their third win in the league on the bounce, but Ayling feels his team are better equipped to face the Tyneside giants now, despite losing against the Hammers.

Ayling is of the view that Newcastle’s style of play is similar to that which David Moyes employs at West Ham, and the Whites having gained key insight from their last league outing.

The full-back sees the upcoming clash as a tricky encounter and acknowledged that Steve Bruce has been able to drill his own style of play into Newcastle’s game.

“Steve Bruce has done brilliant there”, Ayling told LUTV.

“He has got that team playing like how he likes them to play.

“So, we know that it is going to be a very tricky game.

“It is going to be quite similar to the game that we played against West Ham.

“I think it will, be the same kind of way that they played, so we know what we need to do better and try and put our game out there and try to get the three points.”

Leeds, who are currently 14th in the league standings can match Newcastle’s points tally of 17 if they can churn out a win at home.