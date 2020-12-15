Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is of the view that the way his team have performed against top class opponents in the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur prove the Toffees are not far away from the top.

Ancelotti’s men returned to winning ways last weekend by registering a 1-0 win over title hopefuls Chelsea at Goodison Park.

The Toffees held Premier League champions Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby earlier this season, while beating current league leaders Spurs 1-0 in the season opener.

The Italian is of the view that Everton holding their own and reaping good results against top teams in the Premier League proves that they are not far away from the summit.

However, Ancelotti stressed that there is still some way to go before Everton reach their full potential and urged the Toffees camp to keep working harder.

Asked whether he is confident in his team’s ability to beat top outfits like Chelsea again, Ancelotti told a press conference: “I think we are not on the same level as these teams.

“The fact we competed, we competed with Tottenham, we competed with Liverpool, we had a good result against Chelsea – is important for us.

“It means we are not so far from the top but we have to understand that are not there yet.

“We have to work for this.”

Everton are set to travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in their upcoming Premier League clash and a win for the visitors would put them within one point of the third placed Foxes.