Inter are not against the idea of a swap deal with Arsenal, involving Granit Xhaka and Christian Eriksen, in the January transfer window.

Eriksen has struggled to fit into Antonio Conte’s team since swapping Tottenham Hotspur for Inter in January and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

There are suggestions Inter are open to letting him go in next month and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the former Tottenham star.

It has also been claimed that a swap deal involving Xhaka moving to Inter could be on the cards as well as part of the agreement.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants would not be against such a swap deal.

Xhaka is a player Inter like and he would fit Conte’s system.

The Switzerland midfielder has also found himself in hot water at Arsenal for his petulance that led to him being red-carded against Burnley on Sunday.

There are suggestions that the Gunners could consider offers to let him go in the winter transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal would be open to a swap deal as it has been suggested a move for Erikson from the Gunners is unlikely.