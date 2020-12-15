West Ham United boss David Moyes has stressed the need for him to continue managing Said Benrahma’s game time with the number of matches the Irons have coming up.

Benrahma made his first start in West Ham colours since arriving at the London Stadium against Leeds United last week, helping them come away with a 2-1 win.

The Algeria international was on the pitch for 84 minutes before being replaced by Mark Noble, and Moyes was impressed with what he saw from the player.

However, the Hammers manager has now admitted that he played the 25-year-old winger for longer than he expected to at Elland Road last Friday.

While Moyes was impressed with Benrahma’s performance against Leeds, the Irons boss stressed the need for the player to be managed well with the number of games coming up.

“He did a lot of really good things for us the other night“, Moyes told a press conference.

“He’s had to be patient so let’s see how it goes.

“I will still need to manage him correctly with the number of games coming up.

“I played him longer than I expected to [against Leeds].“

West Ham host Crystal Palace on Wednesday before travelling to Chelsea on Monday and it remains to be seen how Moyes will use Benrahma in the two games against the Irons’ London rivals.