Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Jose Mourinho has turned Tottenham into a team who know how to get positive results despite not playing well all the time.

Tottenham have emerged as shock title contenders this season under Mourinho and are at the top of the league table on goal difference.

They are level on points with champions Liverpool at the moment and Klopp lavished praise on the job Mourinho has done at Spurs, which has got them off to a solid start this season.

The Liverpool manager is happy to see Mourinho make a comeback as a manager to reckon with this season and feels his Spurs side are a results-driven team.

He believes Mourinho’s Tottenham have the know-how to get positive results despite their performances not being the best.

The Liverpool manager said in a press conference: “He showed obviously he can come back if it was that.

“Very impressive what he has done at Spurs. The way they play this year is really good. He turned them into a results-machine.

“Performances, if not at best, they still win, defend collectively.

“Impressive.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s day clash at Anfield, Tottenham have lost their last five games against Liverpool and are without a win against the Reds since October 2017.