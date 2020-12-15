Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that is surprised by how well defender Ben Godfrey has taken to life at Goodison Park since he arrived on Merseyside from Norwich City.

The 22-year-old has started Everton’s last four Premier League games on the trot, with Ancelotti deploying the youngster out of his natural centre-back role on occasion, at right-back and left-back.

Godfrey earned plaudits for his display against Chelsea at the weekend, helping his team earn only their second clean sheet of the campaign in their 1-0 win.

Ancelotti admitted surprise over how well Godfrey has integrated to his squad despite being asked to play in positions other than his natural centre-back role, with the Italian highlighting that roping in the defender was a good piece of transfer business from his club.

Asked how pleased he is with Godfrey’s start at Goodison Park, Ancelotti told a press conference: “Ben Godfrey is a good surprise for me because he is showing all his quality.

“He is a guy with strong personality, humble quality.

“And so, I think we signed a really really good defender.

Godfrey could again start for Everton in their upcoming top flight clash away at Leicester City and Ancelotti urged his team to be defensively solid and repeat their performance levels against Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

“They have a good squad, a good team, fast players in front and are really good in counter attacks.

“So, if we want to have a good result against Leicester, we have to do the same performance we did against Chelsea: defend well, be focused there and avoid possibilities of them playing with counter attacks.”

Ancelotti confirmed that Seamus Coleman is not yet ready to return to the pitch and is unavailable for Wednesday’s clash while James Rodriguez will continue his spell on the sidelines with the Toffees skipper.