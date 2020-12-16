Wolfsberger may not have their Europa League tie against Tottenham Hotspur televised in Austria, with no decision taken and the chances rated as 50-50.

The Austrian Bundesliga outfit secured progress to the last 32 of the Europa League and were rewarded with a glamour tie against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham.

Wolfsberger fans were left disappointed during the group stage when broadcaster Puls 4 televised none of their six games.

Fellow Austrian sides LASK Linz and Rapid Vienna were given preference by the broadcaster and Wolfsberger may even not have their meeting with Tottenham on 18th February televised.

Puls 4 have yet to decide what to do, with the broadcaster telling Austrian daily Kleine Zeitung: “There is still a lot of time.

“The attractiveness of the game and the time slot will make the decision for us.

“And for the second leg, also of course the result from the first leg.”

Puls 4 currently rate the chances of broadcasting Wolfberger vs Tottenham as “50-50”.

Wolfsberger currently sit seventh in the Austrian top flight after picking up 13 points from their opening ten games and will start their last 32 tie against Tottenham as underdogs to progress.

Spurs faced Austrian opposition in the group stage, taking on LASK Linz, who sit second in the Austrian Bundesliga and drew 3-3 in Austria, while recording a 3-0 win at home.