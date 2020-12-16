Fixture: St Mirren vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s Scottish League Cup quarter-final meeting with St Mirren.

Steven Gerrard has yet to win a trophy during his time as Rangers boss and will be targeting the Scottish League Cup as an early season silverware boost.

The Gers are in superb form and have won their last five games on the bounce across all competitions.

They thrashed St Mirren 3-0 in the last encounter between the two teams and have not lost against the Buddies since 2011.

For tonight’s tie, Gerrard picks Allan McGregor between the sticks, with James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey slotting in as full-backs. Connor Goldson partners Leon Balogun in central defence.

In midfield Gerrard deploys Bongani Zungu, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield, while Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe support Cedric Itten in attack.

Gerrard has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up against St Mirren, including Jermain Defoe and Ianis Hagi.

Rangers Team vs St Mirren

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Zungu, Aribo, Arfield, Kent, Roofe, Itten

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Helander, Barisic, Patterson, Hagi, Davis, Kamara, Barker, Defoe