Former AC Milan striker Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is one of the inspirations for his coaching career.

The 44-year-old has taken Malmo to a league title win and has become the first foreign coach to win the Swedish top tier title.

The Dane had a long playing career as well and won Serie A and the Champions League during his time at AC Milan under Ancelotti.

Tomasson revealed that he has looked at a number of coaches he worked with during his career and each one of them has had some sort of influence on him.

He revealed that his former AC Milan boss Ancelotti has always remained an inspiration and feels his greatest ability is to maintain a calm and balanced atmosphere inside the dressing room.

Tomasson told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “I don’t copy anyone but I was certainly inspired by many.

“I could say [Manuel] Pellegrini, Morten Olsen, [Bert] Van Marwijk, [Giovanni] Trapattoni, [Leo] Beenhakker and obviously, Ancelotti.

“He is a leader who knew what to do, managed to keep calm and balance in the squad and that’s how a coach must be.

“In my opinion, he was the best in the world at that time.”

Ancelotti is trying to work his magic at Everton, who made a solid start to the season before results and performances slipped.