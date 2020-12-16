Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has expressed his happiness with the chances his team are creating after they beat Newcastle United 5-2 at Elland Road in the Premier League.

As many as seven goals were scored at Elland Road on the night and recording their first win at Elland Road since September, with Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison all netting.

Bielsa is delighted to have banked all three points and is especially pleased to see just how many goalscoring opportunities his Leeds side are creating.

“I’m happy because it was a good performance, especially offensively because we were constantly creating chances”, Bielsa said on Amazon Prime.

“In the first half we weren’t very efficient, but we were more so in the second half.

“The construction of the attack depends a lot on the individuality of the players.”

Leeds have shown vulnerability while defending from set-pieces in recent weeks, something that was evident yet again when they conceded in the 65th minute through Ciaran Clark’s header.

Bielsa insists that Leeds are working on the training ground in a bid to be better in the air and will keep doing so.

“We’re constantly trying to improve aerially; the organisation of the team will continue to do this.”

Leeds now head to Old Trafford this weekend where they will resume their rivalry with Manchester United, and Bielsa will be hoping his free-scoring side can trouble Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.