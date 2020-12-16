Eric Garcia’s mind is made up over joining Barcelona, despite interest from Liverpool, it has been claimed in Spain.

Garcia will be out of contract at the end of the season and Barcelona engaged in serious negotiations with Manchester City in the last transfer window to sign him, but were unable to reach an agreement.

The Spanish giants remain keen to snap him up and are looking to sign him on a pre-contractual agreement next month.

But Liverpool are also claimed to have joined the race for the 19-year-old defender and are considering signing him from Manchester City.

However, a deal is unlikely to happen as, according to Catalan daily Sport, Garcia is clear about returning to his former club.

Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis has led to their interest in the Spaniard, but the defender is expected to return to Catalunya.

It is claimed that Garcia’s mind is made up and his desire is to be at the Camp Nou when he leaves Manchester City.

Liverpool could try to change the Spaniard’s view, but it is far from clear whether Manchester City would agree to sell Garcia to title rivals next month, or whether the player would be ready to go to Anfield next summer.