Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has batted away suggestions that his side should be battling for the Premier League title after they lost 2-1 at Liverpool.

A goal from Heung-Min Son in the 33rd minute cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s strike earlier in the first half and sent both teams in level at the break.

Tottenham though suffered heartbreak at the end of the game when Roberto Firmino connected with a corner kick to direct a header past Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal, handing Liverpool the win and a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

It ended 2-1 to the champions and Mourinho was happy with the performance, but not the result.

He insists though that it must be noted he is working with a new side, who have not been together for a lengthy period, and stressed that only five of his side were involved for Spurs in the Champions League final.

“Five, five of them, five of them [were in the Champions League final]”, Mourinho, pushed over his side having the experience to be involved in the title race, said on Amazon Prime.

“This is a new team with a different way of playing, a different way of thinking, and we are together for not a long time, and to be able to do what we did was fantastic.

“Of course the result is the most important thing and the result is awful, but the way the team performed I am happy.”

Mourinho was involved in an exchange with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp at full time and revealed what he told the German.

“I told him the best team lost and he disagreed, but that’s his opinion”, he added.

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from the loss as quickly as possible as they aim to stay involved in the title conversation heading into the new year.