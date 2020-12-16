Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on champions Liverpool in a Premier League fixture at Anfield this evening.

Jose Mourinho leads his men into battle sitting top of the Premier League table and the Portuguese tactician will be keen to take full advantage of Liverpool’s injury issues.

The Tottenham boss is unable to call upon forward Gareth Bale for tonight’s encounter, with the Real Madrid loanee still recovering from illness.

Also still absent is winger Erik Lamela.

Mourinho picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he goes for Serge Aurier and Ben Davies as full-backs, with Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier slotting into central defence.

In midfield, the Tottenham boss looks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko to dominate, while Giovani Lo Celso, Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Mourinho has a host of options on the bench if he needs to make changes, including Lucas Moura and Harry Winks.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Reguilon, Rodon, Winks, Ndombele, Alli, Lucas