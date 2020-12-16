Ipswich Town star Emyr Huws has set his eyes on helping the Tractor Boys set their record against their promotion rivals straight when they face Peterborough United.

Paul Lambert’s side bounced back from their defeat to Portsmouth with a 2-1 victory over Burton Albion in League One at home on Tuesday.

Ipswich will now be looking to build on the win when they lock horns with third-placed Peterborough at London Road this weekend.

The Tractor Boys have struggled against their promotion rivals this term, having lost every game they have played against teams currently in the top seven.

However, Ipswich star Huws is keen to help his team set that record straight when they face the Posh on Saturday and is excited for the game.

“Personally I’m feeling good for Saturday and I’ll be up for it“, Huws told iFollow Ipswich.

“Our record against those teams is something we’re looking to put right.“

Ipswich boss Lambert admits Peterborough will pose a challenge this weekend, but is hopeful of building on the win over Burton.

“Peterborough will be a test on Saturday but we’ll try and take some momentum into that one“, Lambert said.

Although Peterborough are one place above Ipswich in the table, they both have the same amount of points and Lambert will be keen to go ahead of the hosts on Saturday.