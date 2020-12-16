Fixture: West Ham United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

West Ham United have selected their side and substitutes to lock horns with Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace in a home Premier League game this evening.

David Moyes has guided the Hammers into the top half of the Premier League table following 12 games and hopes are high that the Scot can continue to build on his good work at the London Stadium.

Moyes will have to make do without defender Arthur Masuaku for some time however as he is set for several weeks out of action due to knee surgery.

The West Ham boss is also still without forward Michail Antonio.

Between the sticks for tonight, Moyes picks Lukasz Fabianski, while in defence he opts for Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs; Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna are centre-backs.

Declan Rice slots into midfield with Tomas Soucek, while Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma support Sebastien Haller.

If Moyes needs to change things around he has options to pick from on his bench, including Manuel Lanzini and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Crystal Palace

Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Haller

Substitutes: Randolph, Fredericks, Yarmolenko, Dawson, Noble, Snodgrass, Lanzini