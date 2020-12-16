Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Jose Mourinho said nothing to him post match about him being treated differently on the touchline, after the Tottenham boss suggested he could not get away with what the German gets away with.

Mourinho saw his Tottenham side suffer a 2-1 loss at Liverpool on Wednesday night, with Roberto Firmino popping up with a late header to break Spurs’ hearts.

The result means that Liverpool have now moved three points clear of Tottenham at the top of the Premier League table.

Mourinho was left unhappy with how Klopp acted on the touchline and suggested post match that double standards are at play as he would not be able to do what the German does.

The Portuguese believes that he is treated differently and dubbed it “sad”.

“By the way, if I behave the same way on the touchline like he does, I have no chance to stay there and I’m out one minute after”, Mourinho explained post match on Amazon Prime.

“Come on, that’s animated? That’s animated? Do you want me to take the board with the time from the fourth official’s hands to see what happens to me.

“I am saying that for some reason I am different and that’s sad.”

Klopp was asked about Mourinho’s comments on him being treated differently insists that the Spurs boss said nothing to him regarding it, only giving his opinion on which side should have won after the final whistle.

“He actually told me, usually I don’t say that but he’s right there so maybe you can ask him yourself, but I thought he said to me the better team lost”, the Liverpool boss said.

“And nothing about my behaviour on the touchline, so I have no idea what he’s….”

Klopp’s Liverpool will now look to build on the win by beating Crystal Palace on Saturday, while Mourinho’s Tottenham are in action the following day against Leicester City.