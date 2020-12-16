Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted his side were far from their best at St Mirren, after they suffered a shock 3-2 Scottish League Cup exit.

The Gers started as firm favourites to progress through the quarter-final tie and move a step closer to silverware, and their night got off to the perfect start when Connor Goldson scored.

Rangers conceded twice though (40th and 53rd minutes) and needed a late Steven Davis goal to give them hope, but sloppy defending let St Mirren score again and ended the Gers’ cup dreams.

Rangers have been lauded for their performances so far this season and Gerrard makes no bones about the fact they had an off night against St Mirren.

He insists that now the onus is on Rangers to react in the right way to the defeat.

“We’ve had tonnes of praise collectively, how well we’ve defended, how tough we’ve been to play against and also how good we’ve been going forward”, he told Rangers TV.

“Tonight we just weren’t at it, as a group.

“I’m responsible for that so we have to take what’s going to come our way and try and react in the right way.”

Rangers lost Leon Balogun, who suffered a bump in an aerial challenge in the 84th minute, and Gerrard admits the defender will need to be assessed ahead of the weekend meeting with Motherwell.

“He’s a bit dizzy at the moment, so he’ll be analysed tonight and tomorrow morning.

“Then we’ll make the right decision by the medical team.”

The Gers will now switch their focus back to league duty, and currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership table.