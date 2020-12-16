Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is keen for the Whites not to lose confidence as they try to improve their results in the Premier League.

The Whites have lost their last two games and after a positive start to the season, they have collected just four points from their last six games.

The Whites have hit a turbulent run of form in the Premier League and are desperate to make sure that they do not get sucked into a relegation dogfight when the year turns a page at the end of the month.

Dorigo insisted that it is still positive that Leeds are still trying to play their own brand of football, but conceded that they have not been creating enough chances in recent games.

He stressed that the current Leeds side have shown that they can bounce back from adversity and feels it is important that they work hard and do not lose faith in their own game.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “The positives are that we are still trying to play this attractive football, we are making chances still, but they are becoming less.

“And then of course, defensively we are certainly conceding.

“We have got to make sure that confidence is still there and what I see in this side over the last couple of years is the resilience, the ability to bounce back from a difficult situation and they show it in abundance.

“They have to dig deep, still keep that confidence in what they are trying to do but just do things a lot better.”

Leeds are currently 14th in the league table on 14 points.