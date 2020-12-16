Luke Ayling feels that defending set pieces is letting Leeds United down at the moment, but stressed that head coach Marcelo Bielsa made a decision not to have too much height in the team.

Leeds have been found wanting from set piece situations in the Premier League and there are concerns that clubs could now specifically target dead-ball efforts to hurt them.

However, the 29-year-old is also sure about how Bielsa wants Leeds to play and admits he would have gone for players with greater height had he preferred a less mobile playing style.

However, Ayling is also of the opinion that he and his team-mates can do the job for their team and will need to do a lot better at set plays as they have let the team down of late.

“Do not think that there is any secret about it that we are a little smaller than most teams”, Ayling said on LUTV.

“But I think that is the way the gaffer wants us to play.

“If the gaffer wanted to play a bit longer and be less mobile, then he would have gone out and signed some 6’2”, 6’4” players and played that kind of way.

“But that is not the way he wants us to play.

“He wants his players to get around the pitch and play free-flowing football.

“So certain things there play against us.

“But us boys know that we have got to stand up and be counted and try a do a lot better at set-plays because as the minute, I think that is our let down in games.”

Leeds have lost their last two games in the league and will look for a better performance when they host Newcastle United this evening.