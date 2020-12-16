Tony Dorigo has indicated that a win over Newcastle United would be the ideal confidence boost Leeds United would need ahead of facing rivals Manchester United at the weekend.

Leeds have lost their last two games and just four points from their last six matches have tempered expectations at Elland Road after a good start to the season.

They are also without a win at home since September and are desperate to set the record straight when they take on Newcastle at Elland Road tonight.

But Leeds also have one eye on a big game at Old Trafford on Sunday when they will take on rivals Manchester United in the league for the first time in 16 years.

Dorigo conceded that it is a massive game, but stressed the importance of beating Newcastle tonight in order to turn their form around.

He feels a win over Newcastle would be a great way to prepare for a trip to Old Trafford as they will need some confidence going into the game at the weekend.

The former Leeds star said on LUTV: “It is something to look forward to and I am looking forward to it.

“But what is right in front of us is Newcastle and three points are exactly the same.

“I know it is an easy thing to say but they are, they mean exactly the same points-wise.

“Let’s take some form into it and let’s beat Newcastle and go into that game at Old Trafford.

“It has been a while.”

Manchester United will be travelling to Yorkshire this week when they will take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Thursday night.