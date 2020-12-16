Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening’s top of the table Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp saw his side held to a 1-1 draw by relegation threatened Fulham last time out, but the Reds are only kept off the top of the league table by goal difference.

Klopp continues to struggle with injury issues and as well as long term absentees Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, is also missing forward Diogo Jota. Joel Matip misses out tonight too.

Liverpool select Alisson between the sticks, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson provide the full-back pairing.

In central defence Klopp has Fabinho and youngster Rhys Williams.

Further up the pitch, the Liverpool boss picks Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah providing the attacking threat.

If Klopp wants to try to change the course of the game from the bench then he has options available, including Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Phillips, N Williams