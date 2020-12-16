Tony Dorigo has insisted that Newcastle United are a good enough side to pounce on Leeds United if the Whites keep making mistakes.

Following a good start to the season, Leeds have hit a poor patch of form that has seen them earn just four points from their last six Premier League games.

Leeds have lost their last two league games and are looking to bounce back when they host Newcastle at Elland Road this evening.

But Dorigo stressed that Newcastle will be another tough game for Leeds as they are a typical Steve Bruce side who are well organised and have players who can hurt the Whites on the counter attack.

The former White stressed that Leeds cannot take anything for granted against Newcastle as Bruce’s side will make them pay if they continue to make mistakes at the back.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “They are an organised side.

“They work really hard, they have got in Callum Wilson a very good striker, and certainly he is very quick and can get in behind.

“And Joelinton is an interesting one in that he is in and out shall we say, but when he is in he is not bad at all.

“Jonjo Shelvey in midfield will be strutting his stuff and they are just a well organised, very good and honest side with Steve Bruce as a manager in that sort of mould.

“We just have to be wary, we can’t take anything granted and we have got to concentrate right until the end.

“As we are finding out in the Premier League that there are some quality teams around and some quality players so any time we make a mistake more often than not we are going to get punished.

“We have to cut that bit out because Newcastle are a side who can take advantage of that sort of thing.”

Leeds have not won a game at home since beating Fulham in September and pressure is growing on the Whites to turn their form at Elland Road around.