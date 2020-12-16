Newcastle United have held talks with the representatives of striker Dwight Gayle, but are yet to offer him a new contract, according to The Athletic.

The 30-year-old is set to enter the final six months of his contract with Newcastle and he could soon be able to negotiate a pre-contract with other clubs.

Gayle recently returned from injury and made an impact when he scored in Newcastle’s 2-1 win over West Brom last weekend.

Steve Bruce has lavished praise on the striker since his return, but for the moment there is no deal in place between the club and the player over extending his stay.

Newcastle have had a dialogue with representatives of the striker, but Gayle is still waiting for an offer from the club.

The Magpies are yet to put in concrete terms in front of the striker despite his contract rapidly running down.

Bruce wants to keep the player at the club and has stated it publicly that he will look to convince Gayle to continue at Newcastle.

The Newcastle boss will push club managing director Lee Charnley hard to work out an agreement with the player soon.

He also feels that keeping Gayle would be a much more cost-effective option than trying to bring in a replacement for him next summer.