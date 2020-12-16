Fixture: Arsenal vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Arsenal have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Southampton to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this evening.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is now under serious pressure after his side lost seven of their opening 12 league games to slump down the standings.

Much was expected from Pep Guardiola’s former assistant and Arteta will be desperate to steady the ship by beating Southampton at the Emirates tonight.

Arteta is without skipper Granit Xhaka, who starts a three-match suspension, while Hector Bellerin is also suspended for tonight’s game. Thomas Partey is absent.

Bernd Leno lines up in goal for Arsenal this evening, while in defence Arteta picks Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also chosen to start.

In midfield, the Spanish tactician selects Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny, while Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe play. Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also picked.

The Arsenal boss can turn to his bench at any point during the evening if needed, with options that include Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz.

Arsenal Team vs Southampton

Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Elneny, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Runarsson, Cedric, Luiz, Mustafi, Willock, Willian, Lacazette