Emerson Palmieri’s agent has insisted that his client will not be available to leave Chelsea on a cut-price deal, something which could put paid to his suitors’ plans.

The Italy international is firmly on the fringes of Frank Lampard’s squad this season despite playing the last two group games in the Champions League.

Emerson has featured just once in the Premier League, in an eight-minute cameo, and has not been part of the matchday squads in the league for Chelsea in all but two games.

He is desperate to play more football in order to be part of Italy’s squad for next summer’s European Championship and is believed to be looking for a move away from Chelsea in January.

Inter are interested in him and have been hopeful of signing him on a free loan in the winter window.

But Fernando Garcia, the player’s agent, insisted that Chelsea would not agree to such a deal under any circumstances and they want to sell him for good money.

He revealed that a number of clubs have already put in enquiries, but he is not sure at what price Chelsea are prepared to sell Emerson.

Garcia told Italian outlet FcInterNews.it when asked if Chelsea would agree to a free loan: “Absolutely not.

“Chelsea eventually want to monetise his sale. Not having money is a problem.

“Some teams have already enquired, but I am not revealing which ones.

“We haven’t talked about it [the price].”

Emerson still has two-and-a-half years left on his deal to run at Chelsea and it remains to be seen if the Blues could be convinced to loan him out if a loan fee was involved.