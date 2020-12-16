Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed the role Sheffield United and Chris Wilder have played in Dean Henderson’s development.

Henderson spent two years at Sheffield United on loan from Manchester United and was one of their best players in those two seasons.

He helped the Blades to win promotion from the Championship in his first season and played a key role between the sticks in an impressive Sheffield United side in the Premier League last year.

The England international signed a new contract with Manchester United in the summer and is currently trying to dislodge David de Gea as the club’s number one goalkeeper.

Solskjaer claimed that Henderson’s development is a glowing reference for the loan system and how players can improve leaps and bounds away from parent clubs.

He conceded that the goalkeeper is still getting used to playing the Manchester United way, but insisted that Sheffield United and Wilder played a big role in Henderson’s rise.

“Well it just shows how sometimes how beneficial some loan deals are”, the Manchester United manager said in a press conference.

“Dean has worked his way up through the ranks, through the system and the two years at Sheffield United made him come back as a mature quality ‘keeper.

“He had experiences with a great promotion and his year in the Premier League was valuable for us and him.

“He’s made his England debut, he’s learning more and more the Manchester United style.

“Our play is a bit different, we have a couple of different demands of him, but we’re very grateful to Sheffield United and Chris that they gave him a chance to develop as they did.”

It remains to be seen whether Henderson gets a chance to face Sheffield United when Manchester United visit Bramall Lane on Thursday night.