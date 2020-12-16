Former Premier League striker Michael Owen has insisted that Manchester City are not creating the amount of chances they normally do and that is evident from the number of goals they have scored this season.

Manchester City dropped more points on Tuesday night when relegation battling West Brom managed to play out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s side had two great chances towards the end of the game as Kevin De Bruyne delivered two crosses inside the box, but Owen feels that should not hide the fact that Manchester City are still not creating enough.

He insisted that Guardiola will know that his side are not playing at their best and that is clear from the number of goals they have scored this season compared to the same stage last year.

The former striker stressed that Manchester City are still not functioning at the level that most people are used to seeing them operate at.

Owen said on Premier League TV: “Of course, they created chances, I am not saying they didn’t, but that’s not normal Manchester City.

“They are normally creating so many chances, five or ten each half, proper chances like the two headers right at the end.

“Just huff and puff and hardly creating anything and then have a couple right at the death, for me that is not Manchester City.

“Pep Guardiola deep down knows that they are not creating as many chances.

“After tonight’s game, they have probably scored less than half of amount of goals that they scored at this same stage last season.

“That’s not a coincidence, that’s not just missing a few opportunities and they are not creating as many.

“They are still a great team, they are still creating – I mean De Bruyne’s wand of a right foot right at the end shows you that any time they can create.

“But we are talking about an absolute elite team and they are just not firing as well as they normally are.”

Manchester City have another tough league game lined up on Saturday when they will travel to high-flying Southampton.