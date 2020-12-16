Rangers technical coach Tom Culshaw is of the view that the Gers’ strong displays on the pitch are testament to the collective mentality of the entire squad to grow through hard work on the training pitch.

Rangers are unbeaten in both the Scottish Premiership and in the Europa League since the current season kicked off, earning plaudits for the way they been able to maintain their performance levels across multiple competitions.

Gers technical coach Culshaw works closely with Steven Gerrard at Ibrox and holds an insider’s insight into how the work done in training reaches its completion during every 90-minutes on the pitch.

Culshaw is of the view that their product on the pitch is testament to the hard yards every player puts in on the training pitch with all the Gers stars taking in everything the coaching staff say and producing the results on the pitch.

With fixtures coming thick and fast for Rangers, Gerrard has spread game time around the whole squad and Culshaw added that all the players are committed to putting in their maximum effort.

Asked how much are their performances on the pitch testament to the work the Gers put in during training, Culshaw told Rangers TV:” It is the squad; the squad is training well so with the fixtures which come around quickly, some players are out on recovery days while the rest of the squad are playing.

“So, the squad in all, they are all working hard on the pitch, we are having a lot of meetings off the pitch as well.

“The players are taking everything in that the coaching staff are asking from them and they are putting it onto the pitch.

“And it has shown in the results.”

Rangers are currently leading the Scottish top flight table with 47 points from their 17 games and have drawn Belgian side Royal Antwerp in the last 32 of the Europa League.