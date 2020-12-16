Rangers starlet Nathan Patterson has expressed his delight at making his first start for the Gers in Europe and revealed taking part in the academy games program made his progression into the first team more natural.

Patterson, the highly-rated academy graduate at Ibrox, is methodically developing into a long-term prospect at right-back, the starlet having already deputised for skipper James Tavernier on multiple occasions.

The 19-year-old made his full European debut for Rangers on Thursday as Gerrard handed him just over an hour on the pitch in his team’s 2-0 win over Polish outfit Lech Poznan.

Patterson expressed his delight at being able to start his first game for the Gers in Europe, labelling the occasion as a great achievement in his career.

“Yes, it [Europa League debut] was great obviously”, Patterson told Rangers TV.

“As a young player, you are always looking to get as much game time as possible and starting the game on Thursday was a great achievement for me and my family.

“So, I really enjoyed it and it was good to get the three points.”

Patterson added that the pathway presented to him by the Rangers academy accelerated his progress and made his integration into the first team squad more natural.

“Yes, that is why I think the academy set them [the academy games programme and UEFA Youth League] up for, so you can go and challenge yourselves against top players.

“And when you progress into the first team, it is a little bit more natural for you.”

Patterson has been a strong presence on the bench for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership as well and he clocked up game time in the league when the Gers beat Kilmarnock 2-0 in August.