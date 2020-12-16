Fixture: Leeds United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Leeds United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Newcastle United this evening at Elland Road in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have not won in the league at home since September and worries are beginning to creep in amongst some fans over the Whites’ issues defending set pieces.

They have lost their last two games on the spin and are without centre-backs Diego Llorente and Robin Koch, with Bielsa insisting he will not buy another centre-back in the January transfer window.

Bielsa picks Illan Meslier in goal, while Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski are full-backs. Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling link up in central defence.

In midfield Leeds have Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich, while Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Raphinha support lone striker Patrick Bamford.

If Bielsa needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Pablo Hernandez and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs Newcastle United

Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Struijk, Shackleton, Davis, Roberts, Hernandez, Poveda